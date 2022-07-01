Directory Aziendale
OneSpace
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su OneSpace che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    OneSpace is the only platform designed to help brands achieve the perfect digital shelf.By combining the industry’s largest database of consumer search insights with proprietary performance monitoring tools and on-demand content optimization services, we enable brands to respond to market changes and execute product page updates with unrivaled speed and scale.Since 2012, our solution has been an operational cornerstone for the world’s largest online retailers, including Instacart, Jet.com, Office Depot, Chewy, Lowe’s, Overstock and more. Today, it’s being used to power e-commerce operations for some of the world’s most successful brands.With an executive team that brings e-commerce and search leadership experience from Nestle, New Balance, Frito Lay, Absolut, Nike and more, OneSpace is uniquely positioned to help your brand solve even the most difficult product content problems.

    http://www.onespace.com
    Sito Web
    2010
    Anno di Fondazione
    260
    N° di Dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per OneSpace

    Aziende Correlate

    • InMobi
    • Biomeme
    • Sidecar
    • Hypergiant
    • Catalyte
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse