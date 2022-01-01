Novartis Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Novartis varia da $2,460 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Contabile nella fascia bassa fino a $540,000 per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Novartis.

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Analista di Dati
Median $10.1K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $125K

Manager di Data Science
Median $31.5K
Sviluppo Business
Median $540K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $79.4K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $100K
Contabile
$2.5K
Assistente Amministrativo
$14.7K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$229K
Operazioni di Business
$24.4K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$269K
Analista di Business
$75.3K
Servizio Clienti
$79.6K
Analista Finanziario
$122K
Risorse Umane
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
Consulente di Management
$281K
Operazioni di Marketing
$26.8K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$64.3K
Manager di Prodotto
$94.7K
Manager di Programma
$125K
Manager di Progetto
$24.9K
Vendite
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$163K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Novartis è Sviluppo Business con una retribuzione totale annua di $540,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Novartis è $97,354.

