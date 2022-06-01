Directory Aziendale
Novant Health
Novant Health Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Novant Health varia da $44,845 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Information Technologist (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $148,852 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Novant Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/23/2025

Servizio Clienti
$46.4K
Data Scientist
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Novant Health è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $148,852. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Novant Health è $46,365.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Novant Health

