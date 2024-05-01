Directory Aziendale
Nous
Nous Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Nous varia da $14,634 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia bassa fino a $96,515 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Nous. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/23/2025

Sviluppo Business
$14.6K
Consulente di Management
$63.6K
Marketing
$60.4K

Ingegnere del Software
$96.5K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Nous è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $96,515. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Nous è $62,009.

