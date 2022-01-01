Directory Aziendale
notonthehighstreet
notonthehighstreet Stipendi

Lo stipendio di notonthehighstreet varia da $112,649 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $146,793 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di notonthehighstreet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/23/2025

Manager di Prodotto
$113K
Ingegnere del Software
$123K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION.

69 10
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in notonthehighstreet è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $146,793. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in notonthehighstreet è $122,505.

