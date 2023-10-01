Directory Aziendale
NOS
NOS Stipendi

Lo stipendio di NOS varia da $23,736 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $58,309 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di NOS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/23/2025

Analista di Dati
$23.7K
Manager di Prodotto
$49.3K
Manager di Progetto
$28.2K

Ingegnere di Vendita
$30.5K
Ingegnere del Software
$58.3K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$55.8K
oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in NOS è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $58,309. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in NOS è $39,899.

