Norwegian Cruise Line Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Norwegian Cruise Line varia da $78,400 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario nella fascia bassa fino a $142,035 per un Analista di Cybersecurity nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Norwegian Cruise Line. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/28/2025

Analista Finanziario
$78.4K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$142K
Ingegnere del Software
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Norwegian Cruise Line è Analista di Cybersecurity at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $142,035. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Norwegian Cruise Line è $79,600.

