Northwestern University Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Northwestern University varia da $32,401 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $502,500 per un Medico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Northwestern University. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $80K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ricercatore Scientifico

Data Scientist
Median $62K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $40K

Servizio Clienti
Median $33.3K
Ingegnere dei Materiali
Median $45K
Manager di Progetto
Median $80K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$58.1K
Analista di Business
$101K
Sviluppo Business
$83.7K
Operazioni Servizio Clienti
$32.4K
Analista di Dati
$74.4K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$85.6K
Medico
$503K
Manager di Prodotto
$89.6K
UX Researcher
$140K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Northwestern University è Medico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $502,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Northwestern University è $80,000.

