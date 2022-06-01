Nortal Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Nortal varia da $38,904 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $121,605 per un Risorse Umane nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Nortal. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/9/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $78K
Data Scientist
$77.3K
Risorse Umane
$122K

Manager di Progetto
$41.3K
Recruiter
$38.9K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$81.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Nortal è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $121,605. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Nortal è $77,644.

Altre Risorse