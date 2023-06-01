Nirvana Insurance Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Nirvana Insurance varia da $90,450 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $238,375 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $238K
Recruiter
$181K
Vendite
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Nirvana Insurance è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $238,375. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Nirvana Insurance è $181,300.

Altre Risorse

