Nintex Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Nintex varia da $52,380 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Malaysia nella fascia bassa fino a $199,000 per un Marketing in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Nintex. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/24/2025

Servizio Clienti
$117K
Analista di Dati
$54K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Marketing
$199K
Manager di Prodotto
$177K
Ingegnere del Software
$86.3K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$52.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Nintex è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $199,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Nintex è $86,255.

