Newgen Software
Newgen Software Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Newgen Software varia da $8,425 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $30,571 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Newgen Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/16/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $12.6K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista di Business
$16K
Data Scientist
$13.8K

Designer di Prodotto
$8.4K
Manager di Prodotto
$30.6K
