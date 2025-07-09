Directory Aziendale
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

New Jersey Institute of Technology Stipendi

Lo stipendio di New Jersey Institute of Technology varia da $31,044 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $135,320 per un Manager di Programma nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di New Jersey Institute of Technology. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/16/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $83.2K
Assistente Amministrativo
$31K
Analista di Dati
$42.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Manager di Programma
$135K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in New Jersey Institute of Technology è Manager di Programma at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $135,320. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in New Jersey Institute of Technology è $62,816.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per New Jersey Institute of Technology

Aziende Correlate

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse