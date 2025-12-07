Directory Aziendale
Neo4j
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere di Vendite

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere di Vendite

Neo4j Ingegnere di Vendite Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere di Vendite media in United States presso Neo4j varia da $199K a $278K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Neo4j. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$216K - $262K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$199K$216K$262K$278K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Ingegnere di Vendite inviis presso Neo4j per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Neo4j?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere di Vendite stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere di Vendite in Neo4j in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $278,400. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Neo4j per il ruolo Ingegnere di Vendite in United States è $199,200.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Neo4j

Aziende Correlate

  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • LogMeIn
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/neo4j/salaries/sales-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.