Neo4j
Neo4j Recruiter Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Recruiter media in Sweden presso Neo4j varia da SEK 626K a SEK 888K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Neo4j. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$74.6K - $88.4K
Sweden
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$65.7K$74.6K$88.4K$93.3K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Neo4j?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Neo4j in Sweden raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di SEK 888,081. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Neo4j per il ruolo Recruiter in Sweden è SEK 625,518.

