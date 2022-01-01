Directory Aziendale
Nelnet Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Nelnet varia da $60,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $146,000 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Nelnet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/27/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $103K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $146K
Analista di Cybersecurity
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $60K
Designer di Prodotto
$90.7K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$119K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Nelnet è Architetto delle Soluzioni con una retribuzione totale annua di $146,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Nelnet è $96,576.

