Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) stands as an industry leader in the automotive aftermarket, specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of premium replacement components. Our portfolio includes essential parts such as alternators, starters, wheel hubs, and brake systems marketed under our respected Quality-Built and Pure Energy brands. Committed to engineering excellence and reliability, MPA delivers OE-quality solutions that keep vehicles performing at their best while providing exceptional value to distributors, retailers, and ultimately, vehicle owners nationwide.