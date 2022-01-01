Directory Aziendale
Morgan Stanley
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Morgan Stanley Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Morgan Stanley varia da $21,750 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $399,990 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Morgan Stanley. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
L3 $21.8K
L4 $32.1K
L5 $59.1K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere di Dati

Banchiere d'Investimento
Analyst $140K
Associate $239K
Vice President $330K
Analista di Business
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Data Scientist
L3 $131K
L4 $166K
L5 $247K

Ricercatore Quantitativo

Analista Finanziario
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $250K
Manager di Prodotto
L3 $177K
L4 $133K
L5 $180K
L6 $348K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $68.7K
L6 $100K
Manager di Progetto
L3 $127K
L4 $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Operazioni di Business
Median $66.8K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $191K
Contabile
Median $115K

Technical Accountant

Vendite
Median $150K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $265K

Data Architect

Risorse Umane
Median $160K
Legale
Median $187K
Venture Capitalist
Median $120K

Associate

Analista

Marketing
Median $120K
Assistente Amministrativo
$99.5K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$296K
Sviluppo Business
$92.5K
Servizio Clienti
$50.1K
Customer Success
$49.2K
Analista di Dati
$58.6K
Ingegnere Hardware
$400K
Consulente di Management
Median $60K
Operazioni di Marketing
$63.5K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$129K
Manager di Programma
$196K
Recruiter
$161K
Affari Regolatori
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Morgan Stanley è Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $399,990. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Morgan Stanley è $128,175.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Morgan Stanley

Aziende Correlate

  • Citi
  • Blackstone
  • Tradeweb
  • MarketAxess
  • Navient
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse