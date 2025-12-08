Directory Aziendale
Mirafra Technologies
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere Hardware

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere Hardware

Mirafra Technologies Ingegnere Hardware Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere Hardware in India mediano presso Mirafra Technologies ammonta a ₹1.47M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Mirafra Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/8/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Mirafra Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totale annuo
$16.7K
Livello
Senior
Base
$16.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
3 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Mirafra Technologies?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere Hardware stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Hardware in Mirafra Technologies in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹2,259,827. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Mirafra Technologies per il ruolo Ingegnere Hardware in India è ₹1,471,494.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Mirafra Technologies

Aziende Correlate

  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mirafra-technologies/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.