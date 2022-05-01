Directory Aziendale
Minted
Minted Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Minted varia da $138,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $171,855 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Minted. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/16/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $138K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$154K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$172K

Manca la tua qualifica?

oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Minted is Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Minted is $153,603.

