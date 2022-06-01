Miltenyi Biotec Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Miltenyi Biotec varia da $48,860 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $147,758 per un Ingegnere Biomedico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Miltenyi Biotec. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Assistente Amministrativo
$48.9K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$148K
Legale
$117K

Manager di Prodotto
$118K
Manager di Progetto
$76.7K
Ingegnere del Software
$104K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$109K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Miltenyi Biotec è Ingegnere Biomedico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $147,758. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Miltenyi Biotec è $109,140.

