Mill
Mill Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Mill varia da $167,160 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma nella fascia bassa fino a $229,500 per un Legale nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Mill. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/8/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $172K
Legale
$230K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$188K

Manager di Programma
$167K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Mill è Legale at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $229,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Mill è $180,219.

