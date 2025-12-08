Directory Aziendale
miHoYo
miHoYo Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer di Prodotto media in China presso miHoYo varia da CN¥840K a CN¥1.15M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di miHoYo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/8/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$128K - $151K
China
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$118K$128K$151K$161K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso miHoYo?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in miHoYo in China raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CN¥1,149,541. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in miHoYo per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in China è CN¥839,664.

Altre Risorse

