Directory delle Aziende
Midea Group
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Midea Group Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Midea Group va da $25,016 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager in China all'estremità inferiore a $251,250 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software in Germany all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Midea Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/9/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $92K
Analista di Dati
$49.4K
Analista Finanziario
$54.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Designer Industriale
$41.9K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$48.1K
Product Manager
$71.4K
Project Manager
$25K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$251K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Midea Group è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $251,250. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Midea Group è di $52,147.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Midea Group

Aziende correlate

  • Google
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse