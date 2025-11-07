Directory Aziendale
  Stipendi
  Manager di Ingegneria del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Ingegneria del Software

  Greater Shanghai Area

Microsoft Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi a Greater Shanghai Area

La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Greater Shanghai Area presso Microsoft varia da CN¥1.04M per year per 64 a CN¥1.47M per year per Principal EM. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Shanghai Area mediano year ammonta a CN¥1.35M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
CN¥1.04M
CN¥700K
CN¥225K
CN¥111K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
CN¥1.47M
CN¥928K
CN¥351K
CN¥187K
66
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
Senior Director
67
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Microsoft in Greater Shanghai Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CN¥1,997,080. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Microsoft per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Greater Shanghai Area è CN¥1,394,892.

