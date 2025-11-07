La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Greater Hyderabad Area presso Microsoft varia da ₹10.47M per year per 64 a ₹22.15M per year per 67. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Hyderabad Area mediano year ammonta a ₹13.28M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
64
₹10.36M
₹6.09M
₹3.13M
₹1.14M
Principal EM
₹12.74M
₹7.05M
₹4.44M
₹1.26M
66
₹16.04M
₹8.17M
₹6M
₹1.87M
Senior Director
₹22.15M
₹9.87M
₹9.32M
₹2.95M
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
