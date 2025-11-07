La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Greater Dublin Area presso Microsoft varia da €166K per year per 64 a €261K per year per 66. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Dublin Area mediano year ammonta a €176K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
64
€166K
€110K
€37.6K
€18.4K
Principal EM
€188K
€127K
€44.8K
€16.8K
66
€261K
€138K
€93.1K
€29.7K
Senior Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
