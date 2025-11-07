Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Greater Dublin Area presso Microsoft varia da €166K per year per 64 a €261K per year per 66. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Dublin Area mediano year ammonta a €176K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
€166K
€110K
€37.6K
€18.4K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
€188K
€127K
€44.8K
€16.8K
66
€261K
€138K
€93.1K
€29.7K
Senior Director
67
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Microsoft in Greater Dublin Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di €335,772. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Microsoft per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Greater Dublin Area è €172,341.

