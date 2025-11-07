La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Czech Republic presso Microsoft varia da CZK 2.75M per year per 64 a CZK 5.29M per year per 66. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Czech Republic mediano year ammonta a CZK 4.04M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
64
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule