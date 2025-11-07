Directory Aziendale
Microsoft
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Ingegneria del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Ingegneria del Software

  • Czech Republic

Microsoft Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi a Czech Republic

La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Czech Republic presso Microsoft varia da CZK 2.75M per year per 64 a CZK 5.29M per year per 66. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Czech Republic mediano year ammonta a CZK 4.04M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
67
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Visualizza 5 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Microsoft logo
+CZK 5.17M
Block logo
+CZK 1.25M
Robinhood logo
+CZK 1.92M
Stripe logo
+CZK 431K
Datadog logo
+CZK 754K
Verily logo
+CZK 474K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Manager di Ingegneria del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Microsoft in Czech Republic raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CZK 5,294,394. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Microsoft per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Czech Republic è CZK 3,202,596.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Microsoft

Aziende Correlate

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse