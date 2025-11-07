La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Switzerland presso Microsoft varia da CHF 160K per year per 60 a CHF 252K per year per 64. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Switzerland mediano year ammonta a CHF 178K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
SDE
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
60
CHF 160K
CHF 124K
CHF 12.9K
CHF 23.1K
SDE II
CHF 161K
CHF 132K
CHF 11.8K
CHF 16.6K
62
CHF 170K
CHF 141K
CHF 18.1K
CHF 11K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
Posizioni IncluseInvia Nuova Posizione
Ingegnere iOS
Ingegnere Software Frontend
Ingegnere Machine Learning
Ingegnere Software Backend
Ingegnere Software Full-Stack
Ingegnere di Rete
Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)
Ingegnere Dati
Ingegnere Software di Produzione
Ingegnere Software di Sicurezza
Ingegnere DevOps
Ingegnere Site Reliability
Ingegnere Crypto
Ingegnere Software Realtà Virtuale
Ingegnere di Sistema
Ingegnere Software Videogiochi
Developer Advocate
Ricercatore Scientifico
Ricercatore IA
Ingegnere IA