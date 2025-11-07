Directory Aziendale
  Stipendi
  Ingegnere del Software

  Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

  Romania

Microsoft Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Romania

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Romania presso Microsoft varia da RON 293K per year per 59 a RON 501K per year per 64. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Romania mediano year ammonta a RON 324K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
SDE
59(Livello Base)
RON 293K
RON 195K
RON 81.1K
RON 17.1K
60
RON 296K
RON 188K
RON 88.5K
RON 19.4K
SDE II
61
RON 335K
RON 205K
RON 98.2K
RON 31.8K
62
RON 378K
RON 242K
RON 85.2K
RON 50.9K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere iOS

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Dati

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ingegnere Software di Sicurezza

Ingegnere DevOps

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Ingegnere Crypto

Ingegnere Software Realtà Virtuale

Ingegnere di Sistema

Ingegnere Software Videogiochi

Developer Advocate

Ricercatore Scientifico

Ricercatore IA

Ingegnere IA

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Microsoft in Romania raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di RON 507,455. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Microsoft per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Romania è RON 319,885.

Altre Risorse