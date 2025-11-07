Microsoft Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a New Zealand

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New Zealand presso Microsoft varia da NZ$168K per year per 61 a NZ$298K per year per 64. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New Zealand mediano year ammonta a NZ$276K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/7/2025

Calendario di Maturazione Principale Alternativo 1 Alternativo 2 Alternativo 3 25 % ANNO 1 25 % ANNO 2 25 % ANNO 3 25 % ANNO 4 Tipo di Azioni RSU In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni: 25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % ANNO 1 20 % ANNO 2 20 % ANNO 3 20 % ANNO 4 20 % ANNO 5 Tipo di Azioni RSU In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni: 20 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )

20 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )

20 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )

20 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )

20 % matura nel 5th - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % ANNO 1 25 % ANNO 2 25 % ANNO 3 25 % ANNO 4 Tipo di Azioni RSU In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni: 25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % ANNO 1 25 % ANNO 2 25 % ANNO 3 25 % ANNO 4 Tipo di Azioni RSU In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni: 25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

Qual è il programma di maturazione presso Microsoft ?

