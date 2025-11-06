Microsoft Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Greater Denver And Boulder Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Denver And Boulder Area presso Microsoft varia da $198K per year per 61 a $411K per year per 66. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Denver And Boulder Area mediano year ammonta a $224K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/6/2025

Ultimi invii di stipendi

Azienda Località | Data Nome Livello Etichetta Anni di Esperienza Totale / In Azienda Compenso Totale ( USD ) Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus

Calendario di Maturazione Principale
25 % ANNO 1 25 % ANNO 2 25 % ANNO 3 25 % ANNO 4 Tipo di Azioni RSU In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni: 25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )
25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )
25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

Alternativo: Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20 % ANNO 1 20 % ANNO 2 20 % ANNO 3 20 % ANNO 4 20 % ANNO 5 Tipo di Azioni RSU
20 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )
20 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )
20 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )
20 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )
20 % matura nel 5th - ANNO ( 20.00 % annuale )

Alternativo: Vesting trimestrale dopo il primo anno
25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )
25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )
25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )
25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

Qual è il programma di maturazione presso Microsoft ?

Posizioni Incluse Invia Nuova Posizione