La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Chile presso Microsoft varia da CLP 90.78M per year per 61 a CLP 102.82M per year per 63. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Chile mediano year ammonta a CLP 88.99M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
SDE
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
60
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
CLP --
SDE II
CLP 90.78M
CLP 59.57M
CLP 17.05M
CLP 14.16M
62
CLP 86.58M
CLP 60.7M
CLP 19.63M
CLP 6.25M
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
