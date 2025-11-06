Directory Aziendale
  Stipendi
  Senior Critical Environment Technician

  Tutti gli stipendi Senior Critical Environment Technician

  Greater Seattle Area

Microsoft Senior Critical Environment Technician Stipendi a Greater Seattle Area

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Senior Critical Environment Technician in Greater Seattle Area mediano presso Microsoft ammonta a $203K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Microsoft
Senior Critical Environment Technician
Seattle, WA
Totale annuo
$203K
Livello
37
Base
$198K
Stock (/yr)
$4.5K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
13 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Microsoft?
Microsoft logo
+$240K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Senior Critical Environment Technician in Microsoft in Greater Seattle Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $213,220. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Microsoft per il ruolo Senior Critical Environment Technician in Greater Seattle Area è $202,500.

