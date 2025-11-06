La retribuzione Vendite in United Kingdom presso Microsoft varia da £69.3K per year per 59 a £214K per year per 65. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United Kingdom mediano year ammonta a £155K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
59
£69.3K
£44.1K
£5.1K
£20K
60
£81.4K
£68.7K
£2.7K
£10K
61
£96K
£74.4K
£7.2K
£14.4K
62
£130K
£87K
£12.3K
£30.3K


25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
