La retribuzione Vendite in New York City Area presso Microsoft varia da $180K per year per 60 a $511K per year per 66. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New York City Area mediano year ammonta a $230K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
59
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
60
$180K
$122K
$18.3K
$39.9K
61
$192K
$134K
$13.9K
$43.6K
62
$220K
$149K
$27.2K
$43.7K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
