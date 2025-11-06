Directory Aziendale
Microsoft
Microsoft Ingegnere di Vendite Stipendi a Australia

La retribuzione Ingegnere di Vendite in Australia presso Microsoft ammonta a A$252K per year per 62. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Australia mediano year ammonta a A$277K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Microsoft. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
59
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
60
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
61
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
62
A$252K
A$217K
A$5.2K
A$29.3K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Microsoft, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere di Vendite in Microsoft in Australia raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di A$408,495. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Microsoft per il ruolo Ingegnere di Vendite in Australia è A$289,952.

