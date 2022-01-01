Micro Focus Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Micro Focus
Lo stipendio di Micro Focus varia da $13,046 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $229,140 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Micro Focus. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
Analista di Business
$126K
Data Scientist
$90.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Analista Finanziario
$151K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$193K
Designer di Prodotto
$167K
Manager di Prodotto
$229K
Operazioni Revenue
$49.1K
Vendite
$42.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$123K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$159K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$160K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Micro Focus è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $229,140. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Micro Focus è $124,063.

