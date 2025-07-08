Directory Aziendale
MGAC Stipendi

Lo stipendio mediano di MGAC è $160,800 per un Project Manager . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di MGAC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/23/2025

Project Manager
$161K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in MGAC è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $160,800. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in MGAC è $160,800.

