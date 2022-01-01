Directory Aziendale
MessageBird
MessageBird Stipendi

Lo stipendio di MessageBird varia da $51,900 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $156,777 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di MessageBird. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/27/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $120K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $152K
Risorse Umane
$51.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Designer di Prodotto
$78.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$157K
Recruiter
$62.6K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In MessageBird, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in MessageBird è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $156,777. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in MessageBird è $99,353.

