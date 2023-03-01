Directory Aziendale
Merit
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Merit Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Merit varia da $159,200 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $225,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Merit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $160K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $225K
Data Scientist
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Manager di Prodotto
$173K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Merit è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $225,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Merit è $166,430.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Merit

Aziende Correlate

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/merit/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.