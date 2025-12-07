Directory Aziendale
Meituan
Meituan Project Manager Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Project Manager media in China presso Meituan varia da CN¥997K a CN¥1.42M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Meituan. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$158K - $180K
China
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$140K$158K$180K$199K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Meituan?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Project Manager in Meituan in China raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CN¥1,418,118. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Meituan per il ruolo Project Manager in China è CN¥997,490.

