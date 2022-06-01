MCI Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di MCI varia da $21,882 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $116,288 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di MCI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/22/2025

Operazioni Servizio Clienti
$21.9K
Consulente di Management
$44.3K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$51.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Ingegnere del Software
$116K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in MCI è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $116,288. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in MCI è $47,731.

