McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill Stipendi

Lo stipendio di McGraw Hill varia da $10,816 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $213,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di McGraw Hill. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/15/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $138K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Designer di Prodotto
Median $100K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

UX Researcher
Median $100K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $213K
Data Scientist
$184K
Marketing
$180K
Vendite
$10.8K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$185K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in McGraw Hill è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $213,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in McGraw Hill è $137,500.

