Mazars Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Mazars varia da $12,060 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane in France nella fascia bassa fino a $112,435 per un Data Scientist in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Mazars. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/22/2025

Contabile
$47.2K
Data Scientist
$112K
Analista Finanziario
$58.9K

Risorse Umane
$12.1K
Legale
$45.6K
Consulente di Management
$80.4K
Operazioni di Marketing
$34.2K
Designer di Prodotto
$36.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.1K
Ingegnere del Software
$56K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Mazars è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $112,435. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Mazars è $51,585.

