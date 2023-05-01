Directory Aziendale
Mana Products
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Mana Products che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    MANA is a beauty company that develops and manufactures innovative products for renowned beauty brands and makeup artists. They offer services in product development, brand acceleration, and private label manufacturing. Their team of chemists uses state-of-the-art facilities to create new products from concept to shelf. They provide expertise in research and development, package development and sourcing, brand development and marketing, supply chain management and manufacturing, distribution and logistics, regulatory assistance, and quality control. MANA is committed to their clients' success and is based in New York, with all products made in the USA.

    http://www.manaproducts.com
    Sito Web
    1975
    Anno di Fondazione
    751
    N° di Dipendenti
    $100M-$250M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Mana Products

    Aziende Correlate

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse