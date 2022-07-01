Directory Aziendale
MAJORITY
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su MAJORITY che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, VISA® debit card, use of more than 50,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY’s U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

    majority.com
    Sito Web
    2019
    Anno di Fondazione
    150
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per MAJORITY

    Aziende Correlate

    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Square
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse