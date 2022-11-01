Major League Hacking Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Major League Hacking varia da $28,855 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $102,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Major League Hacking. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/22/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
$102K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$28.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Major League Hacking è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $102,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Major League Hacking è $65,428.

