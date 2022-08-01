Directory Aziendale
Mahindra Group
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Mahindra Group Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Mahindra Group varia da $1,648 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Redattore Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $84,286 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Mahindra Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $11.5K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $12.4K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $34.4K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
Contabile
$12.1K
Servizio Clienti
$18.3K
Data Scientist
$19.5K
Ingegnere Hardware
$11.9K
Consulente di Management
$7.2K
Vendite
$4.4K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$84.3K
Redattore Tecnico
$1.6K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Mahindra Group è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $84,286. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Mahindra Group è $12,058.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Mahindra Group

Aziende Correlate

  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mahindra-group/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.