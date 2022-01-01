Directory Aziendale
M1 Finance
M1 Finance Stipendi

Lo stipendio di M1 Finance varia da $50,250 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $175,875 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di M1 Finance. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $165K
Servizio Clienti
$62.7K
Marketing
$127K

Operazioni di Marketing
$50.3K
Designer di Prodotto
$119K
Manager di Prodotto
$169K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$176K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In M1 Finance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in M1 Finance è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $175,875. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in M1 Finance è $126,630.

